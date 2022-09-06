High school football: Area scores, standings, Week 4 schedule
Published 4:14 am Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Standings
1A/2A CCC
North Rowan 3-0 0-0
Thomasville 2-0 0-0
Salisbury 2-1 0-0
East Davidson 2-1 0-0
South Davidson 2-1 0-0
West Davidson 1-2 0-0
Lexington 0-3 0-0
Friday’s scores
North Rowan 49, North Stanly 0
East Davidson 42, Trinity 13
Salisbury 35, East Rowan 7
Central Davidson 67, West Davidson 0
Thomasville 38, High Point Andrews 0
North Forsyth 35, Lexington 13
Friday, Sept. 9
North Rowan at West Rowan, 7 p.m.
Salisbury at South Rowan, 7 p.m.
Ledford at East Davidson
Lexington at Oak Grove
South Davidson at South Stanly
Thomasville at Forbush
Southwestern Randolph at West Davidson
3A SPC
West Rowan 2-1 0-0
NW Cabarrus 2-1 0-0
South Rowan 1-2 0-0
Carson 1-2 0-0
Central Cabarrus 1-2 0-0
Concord 0-3 0-0
East Rowan 0-3 0-0
Friday’s scores
Salisbury 35, East Rowan 7
Central Cabarrus 32, Gastonia Huss 27
Carson 47, South Stanly 0
Monroe 54, Concord 10
Mooresville 35, West Rowan 14
Robinson 48, South Rowan 0
Northwest Cabarrus 14, North Lincoln 0
Friday, Sept. 9
North Rowan at West Rowan, 7 p.m.
Salisbury at South Rowan, 7 p.m.
Robinson at Carson, 7 p.m.
East Rowan at North Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
NW Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant
4A CPC
Mount Tabor 3-0 0-0
East Forsyth 2-0 0-0
Reagan 2-1 0-0
Glenn 1-2 0-0
Davie 1-2 0-0
RJ Reynolds 1-2 0-0
Parkland 0-2 0-0
West Forsyth 0-3 0-0
Friday’s scores
Winston-Salem Prep 21, Parkland 20
Davie 28, North Davidson 21
NW Guilford 49, RJ Reynolds 6
Mount Tabor 29, Page 14
Reagan 17, Myers Park 14
Chambers 40, Glenn 0
Weddington 49, West Forsyth 32
Friday, Sept. 9
Parkland at HP Andrews
South Iredell at East Forsyth
4A GMC
Cox Mill 3-0 0-0
A.L. Brown 3-0 0-0
Lake Norman 3-0 0-0
South Iredell 3-0 0-0
Mooresville 2-1 0-0
Hickory Ridge 2-1 0-0
West Cabarrus 0-2 0-0
Friday’s scores
Cox Mill 24, Sun Valley 23
A.L. Brown 28, Rocky River 0
Lake Norman 35, Statesville 14
Mooresville 35, West Rowan 14
Hickory Ridge 37, Porter Ridge 14
South Iredell 43, West Iredell 6
Friday, Sept. 9
Cox Mill at Hough
Lake Norman at Alexander Central
South Iredell at East Forsyth
West Cabarrus at Catawba Ridge
Chambers at Hickory Ridge