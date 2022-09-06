High school football: Area scores, standings, Week 4 schedule

Published 4:14 am Tuesday, September 6, 2022

        Standings

1A/2A CCC  

North Rowan 3-0 0-0

Thomasville 2-0 0-0

Salisbury 2-1 0-0

East Davidson 2-1 0-0

South Davidson 2-1 0-0

West Davidson 1-2 0-0

Lexington 0-3 0-0

     Friday’s scores

North Rowan 49, North Stanly 0

East Davidson 42, Trinity 13

Salisbury 35, East Rowan 7

Central Davidson 67, West Davidson 0

Thomasville 38, High Point Andrews 0

North Forsyth 35, Lexington 13

    Friday, Sept. 9

North Rowan at West Rowan, 7 p.m.

Salisbury at South Rowan, 7 p.m.

Ledford at East Davidson

Lexington at Oak Grove

South Davidson at South Stanly

Thomasville at Forbush

Southwestern Randolph at West Davidson

3A SPC  

West Rowan 2-1 0-0

NW Cabarrus 2-1 0-0

South Rowan 1-2 0-0

Carson 1-2 0-0

Central Cabarrus 1-2 0-0

Concord 0-3 0-0

East Rowan 0-3 0-0

 Friday’s scores

Salisbury 35, East Rowan 7

Central Cabarrus 32, Gastonia Huss 27

Carson 47, South Stanly 0

Monroe 54, Concord 10

Mooresville 35, West Rowan 14

Robinson 48, South Rowan 0

Northwest Cabarrus 14, North Lincoln 0

    Friday, Sept. 9

North Rowan at West Rowan, 7 p.m.

Salisbury at South Rowan, 7 p.m.

Robinson at Carson, 7 p.m.

East Rowan at North Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

NW Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant

   

4A CPC  

Mount Tabor 3-0 0-0

East Forsyth 2-0 0-0

Reagan 2-1 0-0

Glenn 1-2 0-0

Davie 1-2 0-0

RJ Reynolds 1-2 0-0

Parkland 0-2 0-0

West Forsyth 0-3 0-0

  Friday’s scores

Winston-Salem Prep 21,  Parkland 20

Davie 28, North Davidson 21

NW Guilford 49, RJ Reynolds 6

Mount Tabor 29, Page 14

Reagan 17, Myers Park 14

Chambers 40, Glenn 0

Weddington 49, West Forsyth 32

  Friday, Sept. 9

Parkland at HP Andrews

South Iredell at East Forsyth

   

4A GMC  

Cox Mill 3-0 0-0

A.L. Brown 3-0 0-0

Lake Norman 3-0 0-0

South Iredell 3-0 0-0

Mooresville 2-1 0-0

Hickory Ridge 2-1 0-0

West Cabarrus 0-2 0-0

  Friday’s scores

Cox Mill 24, Sun Valley 23

A.L. Brown 28,  Rocky River 0

Lake Norman 35, Statesville 14

Mooresville 35, West Rowan 14

Hickory Ridge 37,  Porter Ridge 14

South Iredell 43, West Iredell 6

            Friday, Sept. 9

Cox Mill at Hough

Lake Norman at Alexander Central

South Iredell at East Forsyth

West Cabarrus at Catawba Ridge

Chambers at Hickory Ridge

