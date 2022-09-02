Blotter for Sept. 2

Salisbury Police reports

The theft from a motor vehicle on North Jackson Street was reported to have occurred about 8:15 a.m. Aug. 30. Total estimated loss was $701.

• Police investigated a theft from a motor vehicle on Admiral Drive that reportedly occurred between 2:10 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 30. Total estimated loss was $20.

• A theft from a motor vehicle on West Innes Street reportedly occurred between noon Aug. 19 and noon Aug. 30. Total estimated loss was $300.

• A report of larceny was investigated that occurred on Mahaley Avenue at about 5 p.m. Aug. 30. Total estimated loss was $129.

• Officers investigated the report of a stolen dog on Sunset Drive that occurred on Aug. 26 at about 8 p.m. The theft was reported Aug. 30 and victim estimates value of dog at $100.

• Officers responded to a vehicle fire at Cedar Springs Road and Airport Road that occurred at 11:40 p.m. Aug. 30.