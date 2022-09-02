Blotter for Sept. 2
Published 12:00 am Friday, September 2, 2022
Salisbury Police reports
The theft from a motor vehicle on North Jackson Street was reported to have occurred about 8:15 a.m. Aug. 30. Total estimated loss was $701.
• Police investigated a theft from a motor vehicle on Admiral Drive that reportedly occurred between 2:10 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 30. Total estimated loss was $20.
• A theft from a motor vehicle on West Innes Street reportedly occurred between noon Aug. 19 and noon Aug. 30. Total estimated loss was $300.
• A report of larceny was investigated that occurred on Mahaley Avenue at about 5 p.m. Aug. 30. Total estimated loss was $129.
• Officers investigated the report of a stolen dog on Sunset Drive that occurred on Aug. 26 at about 8 p.m. The theft was reported Aug. 30 and victim estimates value of dog at $100.
• Officers responded to a vehicle fire at Cedar Springs Road and Airport Road that occurred at 11:40 p.m. Aug. 30.