Area Sports: Volleyball teams still winning

From staff reports

Rowan County volleyball teams are off to great starts.

Salisbury improved to 5-0 with a 21-25, 25-21, 25-16 and 25-12 win against Montgomery Central on Monday.

Ashley Yang had 30 assists, 12 digs and eight aces. Ava Morris (13), Brooke Cunningham (10), Elinor Hinson (6) and Addie Myers (5) provided the kills.

Sheenya Daugherty had 18 digs.

• Salisbury added a sweep of Thomasville on Tuesday in a Central Carolina Conference match.

•••

West Rowan took a 3-1 win on Monday at South Piedmont Conference opponent Lake Norman Charter.

West (6-2, 2-0) got 20 kills and 13 digs from Anna Blackledge. Madelyn VonCanon had 11 kills and 10 digs. Maia Gaeta had eight kills. Sophia Blackledge had six kills and three blocks. Ashlee Ennis had five kills and 45 assist. Brooke Kennerly had 12 digs. Emma Clarke had four blocks.

•••

East Rowan (7-0, 2-0) rolled again on Monday, easily sweeping Central Cabarrus.

Leah Hinceman had 10 kills and seven aces. Riley Hill had four aces and 10 digs.

Dani Steelman had three blocks. Hallie Cox had 19 assists.

Local golf

GARs members played at Warrior Golf Club.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Ted Weant with a net of 65.39.

Low ‘B’ Flight players were Linn Safley and Wayne Kluttz with nets of 63.35.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Buddy Barger with a net of 64.74.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Ralph Luther with a net of 60.50.

Larry Petrea shot a 74 to take low gross, while Luther won low net.

Larry Perrell was Super Senior with a net of 62.89.

Two members shot their age or better.

Luther, 88, shot an 88. Barger, 88, shot 85.

College baseball

With the fall season starting, Catawba announced a large recruiting class that includes a lot of locals — Carson grads Logan Rogers, Cole Hales and Chase Drinkard;West Rowan’s Casey Gouge and Scout Nichols and South Rowan’s Ty Hubbard.

Gouge and Hubbard are freshmen. The others are junior college transfers.

Former West Rowan standout Jeremy Simpson, a long-time shortstop for Catawba, has been elevated to full-time assistant coach.

College soccer

Catawba’s Hannah Dunn was named SAC Offensive Player of the Week after a huge weekend.

College football

Charlotte 49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds has completed a Triple Crown of sorts by landing on his third Watch List for a major national award given to outstanding college quarterbacks.

Reynolds, who is also on the Watch List for the Maxwell Award, which goes to the nation’s most outstanding player, was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List.

Earlier in the preseason, Reynolds was named to the Watch Lists for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented to the nation’s top returning quarterback and the Manning Award, which is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

College volleyball

Catawba split its first two matches.

Kelcie Love (West Rowan) had 17 kills.

Kary Hales (Carson) had 25 digs in a 3-1 loss to USC Aiken.

•••

Lenoir-Rhyne opened with a win against Coker. Jaden Vaughn (Carson) had three aces and six digs. Braelyn Faust (West Rowan) had seven kills and three blocks.

***

Queens has moved up to Division I competition. KK Dowling (West Rowan) had 14 digs and two aces for the Royals in a win against UNC Asheville.

College golf

After a national search, Chris Saltmarsh has been announced as the next head men’s and women’s golf coach for Catawba.

Saltmarsh joins Catawba after serving as head coach at Florida Institute of Technology since 2010.