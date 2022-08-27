Go ‘back to school’ with free online courses at Rowan Public Library

Published 12:00 am Saturday, August 27, 2022

By Post Lifestyles

By Amanda Bosch
Rowan Public Library

Whether you just graduated or it’s been years since you have been “back to school,” you can still join the back to school bandwagon by enrolling in free online classes offered by Gale Online and the Rowan Public Library.

There are a variety of topics offered with topics including accounting and finance, personal development, college readiness, technology or even sign language!

These courses are entirely online and run at no cost to you. The classes are interactive and instructor-led and run for six weeks with new courses beginning monthly.

To discover what courses you may find interesting, go to rowanpubliclibrary.org, and click Library Services. Select Digital Services — Online Classes to browse course topics and find out when the courses begin. You will need your library card number and PIN to sign up for classes. As always, if you need help, you can stop by the library reference desk and one of our wonderful reference librarians can always help you navigate to the online course selections.

I am enrolling in the September Introduction to Sign Language course and have found many others to add to my list for October and November.

This fall, it’s back to school for the kids and back to school for you too.

Amanda Bosch is a librarian at the Rowan Public Library.

