Ester Marsh: Getting back to an exercise routine

What a few weeks it has been!

Technology is great … when it works. We have had great troubles with sending and receiving emails at the YMCA, but I believe it has finally been fixed.

Kids are back in school and lives are going back to “in school mode.”

During the summer, some people can’t exercise during the daytime when school is in session, and some people are busy with their kids/grandkids while they are out of school. The best way to get back on your regular schedule is to pick up your schedule before school let out, whether you were able to come in or not. Our main objective is that you exercise! Of course many people are still struggling getting back on a routine after the crazy few years we have had due to COVID. But scheduling your workouts, classes or personal trainings will help you get on a regular schedule; plan your workouts at least one week ahead.

Of course things can interfere but typically when you have it scheduled in your busy day you can get it done. Yes, only if its 30 minutes it WILL make a difference. After a break it’s hard to get back in the swing of things. So whatever reason it was that you didn’t get a regular exercise routine this summer, planning your workouts ahead gives you the highest chance to succeed getting back to your routine (OR starting a new one). If you were used to exercising 5 days a week and didn’t do anything this summer, start with three days a week. Before you know it you will be back to five days a week or more. Classes make it easier for many to get back at it again. There is a start and finish and we don’t judge and we are always happy to have you back or attend!

For class schedules at our six YMCA’s go to our website www.rocabymca.com and click the Y you want to attend. Then click Group Exercise schedule. It will give you all the classes, times and descriptions of the classes. Of course check your personal fitness clubs for class availability. And I am so excited to announce that we are launching something new for our Rowan Cabarrus Y’s! YMCA360, a virtual option offering on-demand, livestream workouts and more! This platform allows you to work out from home when you need to, or work out while on vacation. Any time you want to work out with the Y, we will be there for you! This new YMCA360 can be accessed visiting YMCA360 or download the YMCA360 app on your phone, apple TV, Roku or Android TV. Make sure we have your correct email on file with us. So it is true! There is no reason why you can’t find the time to exercise! And remember, healthy body, happy life!

Ester Marsh is health and fitness director of the JF Hurley family YMCA.