Salisbury man accused of strangulation after domestic dispute

SALISBURY — A man was taken into custody Thursday evening after Salisbury Police responded to a call in the 200 block of Morlan Park Road.

Justin-Robert Lee Smith, 33, was arrested on a charge of felony assault by strangulation.

The subject came to the door when police officers knocked and two individuals were in the home. A woman present with Smith was visibly upset and had marks on her face and neck. She told officers she and Smith had been arguing.

Smith is being held at the Rowan County Detention Center under domestic hold without bond.