High school football: Friday scores
Published 10:45 pm Friday, August 26, 2022
Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press
Apex Middle Creek 55, Garner 21
Brunswick Academy, Va. 61, Pungo Christian 26
Buford, Ga. 56, Charlotte Mallard Creek 7
Camden County 48, Perquimans 0
Catawba Bandys 24, Newton Foard 15
Central Davidson 46, Randleman 21
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 40, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3
Charlotte Christian 52, Southside Christian, S.C. 28
Charlotte Independence 28, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 14
Charlotte Providence Day 52, Matthews Weddington 32
Chocowinity Southside 27, Washington County 20
Claremont Bunker Hill 33, Hickory St. Stephens 12
Concord Cannon 55, Greater Cabarrus Home 0
Concord Cox Mill 45, Northwest Cabarrus 6
Cornelius Hough 34, Mooresville 6
Croatan 56, Pamlico County 38
East Bladen 35, South Columbus 14
East Carteret 29, Ayden-Grifton 14
East Davidson 41, Trinity Wheatmore 0
East Forsyth 47, Rolesville 0
East Wilkes 28, Surry Central 7
Eastern Alamance 28, Southern Alamance 14
Eastern Randolph 69, Asheboro 7
Eden Morehead 41, Rockingham County 21
Fayetteville Sanford 40, Fayetteville Britt 27
Fayetteville Seventy-First 14, Fayetteville Pine Forest 6
Friendship 27, Raleigh Wakefield 7
Grayson County, Va. 20, Alleghany County 7
Greene Central 32, Kinston 20
Halifax County, Va. 21, Person 12
High Point Andrews 34, High Point Central 0
Highland Springs, Va. 26, Chambers 20
Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 8, East Chapel Hill 6
Jacksonville 38, Jacksonville White Oak 6
Kannapolis Brown 35, Monroe Sun Valley 31
Kings Mountain 24, Asheville 0
Knightdale 28, East Wake 14
Lee County 21, Spring Lake Overhills 14
Marshville Forest Hills 54, Red Springs 7
Metrolina Christian Academy 18, Charlotte Country Day 7
Mitchell County 34, McDowell County 16
Monroe Parkwood 29, Concord 0
Mount Pleasant 34, China Grove Carson 28
Murphy 15, Commerce, Ga. 14
New Bern 61, Willow Spring 0
North Rowan 57, South Rowan 0
Northampton County 28, Washington 21
Northern Nash 49, Wilson Fike 6
Oak Grove 23, West Forsyth 14
Pembroke Swett 24, Fairmont 8
Pikeville Aycock 44, Eastern Wayne 8
Pittsboro Northwood 52, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 0
Robbinsville 32, Brevard 7
Salisbury 34, Green Level 12
Southeast Guilford 23, Greensboro Dudley 7
Southern Pines Pinecrest 35, Anson County 6
Southwest Guilford 28, Winston-Salem Reynolds 7
Southwestern Randolph 49, South Stanly 13
Swansboro 33, South Lenoir 0
Thomasville Ledford 57, West Davidson 7
Wake Forest Heritage 30, South Granville 18
Wallace-Rose Hill 35, Clinton 18
Warsaw Kenan 43, Holly Ridge Dixon 3
West Craven 23, South Central Pitt 12
West Rowan 35, Davie County 34
West Stanly 18, Albemarle 6
Wilmington Hoggard 18, Scotland 8