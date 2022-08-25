Nonprofit holding cookout fundraiser, basketball workouts on Saturday

Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 25, 2022

By Staff Report

submitted photo

SALISBURY — The Ballerz Academy (a nonprofit organization formerly known as the SCT Ballerz) is hosting a cookout fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 27, to raise money for purchase of supplies and hopefully rental of a space for tutoring the youth in the community. Basketball workouts will be part of the fundraiser that will be held in the parking lot on Jake Alexander between Burger King and Il Colosseo.

