Area Sports: Salisbury wins in tennis, soccer, volleyball

From staff reports

Business as usual so far for Salisbury’s girls tennis team.

The Hornets (4-0, 1-0) won 9-0 on Wednesday against Central Carolina Conference opponent West Davidson.

Millie Wymbs, Abbey Lawson, Kate Burton, Lucy Barr, Cora Wymbs and Meredith Williams won in singles.

Wymbs/Wymbs, Barr/Lawson and Williams/Burton were doubles winners.

Salisbury took 9-0 win against Central Davidson on Tuesday.

•••

Carson rolled 9-0 in a South Piedmont Conference match with West Rowan on Tuesday. Bree Whittington, Allie Martin, Landyn Kesler, Kayla Cook, Brenna Smith and Maggie Cooper won for the Cougars.

•••

Bryson Langford, a senior tennis star in Kansas, committed to Davidson College.

She’s a top 100 player nationally and the daughter of former Salisbury star and Salisbury-Rowan Hall of Famer Susan Saunders.

HS boys soccer

Salisbury defeated Forest Hills 4-1 on Wednesday.

Freshman Abdul Eliwa scored three more goals and already has six for the Hornets (2-1).

David Austin scored one goal. Assists were by Jamil Pimentel and Giovany Rivera. Christopher Beltran-Alveno recorded 10 saves. Salisbury got excellent play from Yatti Avilez, Mario Perez and Robert Moulton.

Andy Velasquez (senior), Sam Goodman (freshman), and Finn Avery (freshman) made their debuts for the Hornets.

Next up is a trip to CATA on Tuesday.

•••

Carson won 4-1 over Davie County on Tuesday.

Isaias Elizade scored two goals for the Cougars, while Gabriel Gomez and Gabe Honeycutt had one each.

•••

West Rowan beat Mount Pleasant 2-1 on Tuesday. Mason Quarles and Juan Calleja scored the goals for the Falcons (2-1).

Assists were by Juan Ramon and Gio Romero. Jose Hernandez made eight saves.

HS volleyball

Salisbury swept Albemarle on Wednesday.

Ashley Yang had six aces and 22 assists for the Hornets (4-0). Ava Morris had seven aces and seven kills. Brooke Cunningham had seven kills.

• Yang had 35 assists and 19 digs in a 3-1 win against South Stanly on Tuesday.

Morris had 15 kills and 10 digs. Brooke Cunningham had nine kills and 10 digs.

Dayami Acevedo had six kills and 10 digs. Addie Myers had six kills. Elinor Hinson had six kills and four blocks. Sheenya Daugherty had 17 digs.

•••

West Rowan swept Mount Pleasant on Tuesday. Anna Grace Blackledge had 12 kills for West. Emma Clarke had nine kills. Brooke Kennerly had 13 digs. Ashlee Ennis had 27 assists.

The Falcons (4-2) host Cox Mill today.

•••

In Monday’s 3-2 win against Oak Grove, East Rowan got 27 kills and 25 digs from Leah Hinceman.

Riley Hill and Peyton Whicker had 33 digs each.

Dani Steelman had five blocks, while Anasty Faavesi had five aces. Hallie Cox had 45 assists.

East (5-0, 1-0) swept Lake Norman Charter on Wednesday.

•••

South Rowan (4-1) swept Central Cabarrus to open South Piedmont Conference play on Tuesday. Leah Rymer had 19 assists. Ava Huffman had nine kills.

• South’s jayvees won their fifth straight. Avery Fisher had five aces.

• South’s varsity swept A.L. Brown on Monday. Rymer had 19 assists and 10 kills. Meredith Faw had 14 kills. Laney Beaver had 19 assist. Jamilyn Rollins had four aces.

College volleyball

Lindsay Elmore, a 6-1 middle hitter who played for Carson and Queens University, will be attending Durham University in England starting in September. She’ll work on a Masters in Developmental Psychopathology and will continue her volleyball career.

HS cross country

Twenty teams competed in Tuesday’s Wonder Relays, with five from each team running a mile at Vietnam Veterans Park.

Mooresville won the boys race in 25:23, with West Cabarrus, Hickory Ridge, Northwest Cabarrus and A.L. Brown rounding out the top five.

Mooresville won the girls race in 31:11, with Hickory Ridge, Northwest Guilford, South Iredell and Cannon rounding out the top five.

College baseball

Duke baseball head coach Chris Pollard announced Monday the addition of Eric Tyler as the hitting coach.

Tyler is a South Rowan graduate who starred collegiately at East Carolina University.

Tyler was ECU’s team captain during the 2016-17 season. He received a degree in recreation and parks management with a minor in business administration from East Carolina in 2017.

College football

Charlotte 49ers seniors Chris Reynolds and Markees Watts have been named 2022 team captains in a vote by the players.

•••

Andrew Bradshaw (Carson) is the preseason All-SAC long snapper.

College lacrosse

Mike Murphy has been announced as the second head coach in Catawba College men’s lacrosse program history.

Murphy returns to his alma mater after serving as the head men’s lacrosse coach at Mount Olive for the past 10 seasons.

Local golf

The Country Club of Salisbury will once again host the historic Crowder-Dorsett Memorial 4-Ball Labor Day Golf Tournament.

The field consists of 308 players. Qualifying takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Playoffs to make the Championship Flight or for making the field will be conducted on Sunday afternoon.

•••

GARS members played at Lexington Golf Club.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Ray Pope with a net of 64.18. Low ‘B’ Fight player was Wayne Kluttz with a net of 60.87

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Jim Brown with a net of 59.81. Low ‘D’ Flight player was Steve Butner with a net of 62.27.

Pope shot a 76 to take low gross, while Kluttz won low net. Larry Perrell was the Super Senior winner with a net of 73.47. Mel Smith eagled the par-4 17th hole.

Three GARS members shot their age or better. Mel Smith, 77, shot a 77. Kluttz, 78, shot a 77. Brown, 82, shot an 80.

In his tenure with the Trojans, Murphy posted a 103-46 overall record.