Blotter 8/21

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Deputies received a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of Cannon Farm Road at 12:17 a.m. Aug. 17. No arrests have been made but the investigation is ongoing.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Hildebrand Road, Salisbury was reported to have occurred between 7 p.m. Aug. 11 and 3 p.m. Aug. 12. The incident was reported Aug. 17. Total estimated loss $50.

In Salisbury Police reports

• Police investigated the report that a firearm was discharged as a way of communicating threats on Stokes Ferry Road about 12:45 p.m. Aug. 18.

• Theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle on West Jake Alexander Boulevard between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Aug. 18. Total estimated loss $1,500.

• Shots were reportedly fired in the area of the 2200 block of Statesville Boulevard at 9:10 p.m. Aug. 18.

• An attempted forcible entry was reported to have occurred on Brenner Avenue at approximately 12:48 a.m. Aug. 19.

• Karen Edwards Hennessy, 52, was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Laura Ann Blackburn, 59, was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with simple assault.

• Roberto Fitzgerald Davison, 58, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with simple possession of a controlled substance.

• Dashawn Kendrall Gibson, 26, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with first-degree trespassing.

• Misty Dawn Derringer, 33, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.