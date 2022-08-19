Man accused of sex offenses in Rowan, Randolph counties

A man is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center after being arrested on sex offense charges, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

WGHP TV reported that Randolph County deputies found the suspect, Christopher Lee Pyron, 36, and took him into custody July 25 after getting a report of alleged sexual offenses that occurred in Rowan and Randolph counties on July 20.

At the time, Pyron was served an outstanding warrant for a felony first degree sex offense out of Rowan County. He was given a $250,000 secured bond by the magistrate and made a first appearance in the Rowan County District Court on July 27.

The investigation by Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division continued after Pyron was taken into custody.

On Aug. 5, a warrant was issued in Randolph County charging Pyron with six counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

Pyron is being held at the Rowan County Detention Center. He was served with the outstanding warrant and given a $150,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in the Randolph County District Court on Aug. 22 for those charges.