Gotta Run: New September races update

Previously, I had mentioned that three new races were in the works for September. Here are the details, with two of the three still standing. Both of the new races are very interesting and have strong points worth mentioning. They are very well planned and community oriented.

The Blue Bear Labor of Love 5K has gone back into planning stage and hopes to resurface again later in the year. The race planners had hoped to debut the new Livingstone track and football field on Sept. 3, the day that Livingstone and Catawba Colleges are set to play there. I’ll keep an eye out for further developments.

The next race locally is the Run for the Word 5K, to be held in Landis on Sept. 10. All proceeds go to fund the Bible teachers at South Rowan and Carson high schools, plus China Grove and Corriher-Lipe middle schools. Bible teachers are not funded by the state and private funds must be raised to support their salary and benefits. The South Rowan Bible Teachers Association is organizing the event and all planning so far points to a great race. More than 100 local churches are part of the SRBTA.

Merrell Family Dentistry is the title sponsor of the Saturday morning event, to be hosted by Trinity Lutheran Church. A 9 a.m. start will take the runners on the potentially fastest course in Rowan County. The course doesn’t have a hill and most of it is as flat as flat can be, offering runners a chance to see what they can do on such a course. Much of the race will be on Highway 29A which serves as the main drag through Landis. Landis Police and Fire departments have committed to support the event and will supervise the intersections. Great awards and refreshments follow the 5K and a fun run for kids, 12 and under. All participants get a T-shirt and awards are three deep in 14 age groups for men and women.

Next up on Sept. 24 is the Run to the River in Spencer. Another totally new race with a ton of positives, the Run to the River is part of Rowan County’s Creek Week and funded by the Town of Spencer and Rowan Moves. Creek Week is a statewide celebration of local waters and will be celebrated from Sept. 17-24. These organizations want participants to take advantage of opportunities to exercise with exposure to new things. The 5K will start at 5 p.m. near the Spencer Town Hall and will run north towards the Yadkin River.

The Town of Spencer is promoting the Big Green Deal, a celebration of recreational and green spaces to connect the Yadkin River to Spencer and surrounding communities. A presentation will detail the town’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan that includes many future projects.

Prior to the 5K will be an out and back bike ride offered by the Pedal Factory. This is not a race but just an opportunity to participate in an organized bike ride that starts in downtown Spencer and goes to the river and back. The 5K, managed by the Salisbury Rowan Runners, kicks off at 5 p.m. with a challenging first mile leaving the Spencer Town Hall area before a very fast two-mile downhill to the Yadkin River. A half-mile fun run, for kids 12 and under, starts at 6 p.m. on the Wil-Cox Bridge. Awards and refreshments for the 5K and fun run follow at the Wil-Cox pedestrian bridge on the Yadkin. The Wil-Cox bridge is the link between Rowan and Davidson County. The 5K awards are three deep overall and one deep in nine age groups.

Following the 5K awards, a sunset kayak ride on the Yadkin will follow. Bring your own kayak or rent one. The paddle will be for 3 miles and two hours. You can rent by contacting Row Co River Adventures.

As you can see, September racing in Rowan County is going to be fun. Look for more information on these two races and more at www.salisburyrowanrunners.org.