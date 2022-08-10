Blotter for Aug. 10

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 10, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

In Salisbury Police reports

• Officers investigated a reported hit and run with property damage on South Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., that occurred between 2:30 and 3 a.m. Aug. 6.

• A hit and run with property damage was also reported on Faith Road at about 3 p.m. Aug. 6.

• Police investigated a report of theft from a motor vehicle on Partee Street that occurred between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. Aug. 6.

• A man was allegedly assaulted with a knife just before 10:30 p.m. on West 14th Street on Aug. 7. Police said injuries were not life threatening, the investigation is ongoing.

• A report was taken of vandalism on Maxwell Street that occurred about 11 p.m. Aug. 8.

• Police responded to a report of shooting into an occupied property on Sherwood Street that occurred between 1:30 and 10:20 a.m. Aug. 8. No injuries were reported.

• A larceny was reported to have occurred on Statesville Boulevard about 8:30 p.m. Aug. 8. Estimated loss $25.

• Susan Gail Shinn, 58, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

• Keshia Monique Dixon, 49, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with second-degree trespassing on Willow Road.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A motor vehicle was reported stolen from Recovery Road, China Grove about 1:30 p.m. Aug. 5.

• A larceny was reported from a property on First Street, China Grove that occurred between 1:30 and 2:45 p.m. Aug. 5. Total estimated loss $300.

• A theft of a flatbed car hauler trailer was reported to have occurred on Emanuel Church Road in Rockwell about 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 5. Total estimated loss $4,000.

• A burglary was reported to have occurred on Burkesway Drive, Salisbury between 5:10 a.m. and 3:23 p.m. Aug. 6. Total estimated loss $570.

• A larceny was reported to have occurred on Morgan Road in Gold Hill between 9 a.m. Sept. 1, 2021 and 4:49 p.m. Aug. 6, 2022. Total estimated loss $8,550.

• A report was made of the theft of a lawn mower from a residence on U.S. Hwy. 29 in Salisbury that occurred between 1:30 and 7:23 a.m. Aug. 7. Total estimated loss $7,500.

• A break-in and theft from a storage unit on Old Concord Road was reported to have been discovered just before 2:30 p.m. Aug. 7. Total estimated loss $1,100.

• Niketra Bryshell Williams, 31, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer.

• Richard F. Metcalf, 36, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with misdemeanor possession of less than 1/2 to 1 and 1/2 ounces of marijuana.

• Tyquan Kadeem Smith, 22, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with misdemeanor possession of less than 1/2 to 1 and 1/2 ounces of marijuana.

Comments

More News

Cannon Pharmacy, IndyCare collaborate to bring new urgent care center to Kannapolis

Spencer Board to consider amending zoning constraints on auto repair shop

Granite Quarry Board of Alderman keeps planning board as part of development process

Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education reminds students to follow rules as school starts

Print Article