Blotter for Aug. 10

In Salisbury Police reports

• Officers investigated a reported hit and run with property damage on South Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., that occurred between 2:30 and 3 a.m. Aug. 6.

• A hit and run with property damage was also reported on Faith Road at about 3 p.m. Aug. 6.

• Police investigated a report of theft from a motor vehicle on Partee Street that occurred between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. Aug. 6.

• A man was allegedly assaulted with a knife just before 10:30 p.m. on West 14th Street on Aug. 7. Police said injuries were not life threatening, the investigation is ongoing.

• A report was taken of vandalism on Maxwell Street that occurred about 11 p.m. Aug. 8.

• Police responded to a report of shooting into an occupied property on Sherwood Street that occurred between 1:30 and 10:20 a.m. Aug. 8. No injuries were reported.

• A larceny was reported to have occurred on Statesville Boulevard about 8:30 p.m. Aug. 8. Estimated loss $25.

• Susan Gail Shinn, 58, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

• Keshia Monique Dixon, 49, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with second-degree trespassing on Willow Road.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A motor vehicle was reported stolen from Recovery Road, China Grove about 1:30 p.m. Aug. 5.

• A larceny was reported from a property on First Street, China Grove that occurred between 1:30 and 2:45 p.m. Aug. 5. Total estimated loss $300.

• A theft of a flatbed car hauler trailer was reported to have occurred on Emanuel Church Road in Rockwell about 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 5. Total estimated loss $4,000.

• A burglary was reported to have occurred on Burkesway Drive, Salisbury between 5:10 a.m. and 3:23 p.m. Aug. 6. Total estimated loss $570.

• A larceny was reported to have occurred on Morgan Road in Gold Hill between 9 a.m. Sept. 1, 2021 and 4:49 p.m. Aug. 6, 2022. Total estimated loss $8,550.

• A report was made of the theft of a lawn mower from a residence on U.S. Hwy. 29 in Salisbury that occurred between 1:30 and 7:23 a.m. Aug. 7. Total estimated loss $7,500.

• A break-in and theft from a storage unit on Old Concord Road was reported to have been discovered just before 2:30 p.m. Aug. 7. Total estimated loss $1,100.

• Niketra Bryshell Williams, 31, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer.

• Richard F. Metcalf, 36, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with misdemeanor possession of less than 1/2 to 1 and 1/2 ounces of marijuana.

• Tyquan Kadeem Smith, 22, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with misdemeanor possession of less than 1/2 to 1 and 1/2 ounces of marijuana.