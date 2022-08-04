Weekend shooting originally classified as vandalism

SALISBURY — A shooting last Sunday afternoon that was originally categorized as property damage and vandalism has been corrected to reflect the fact that shots were fired in a parking lot, though no injuries were reported.

Police say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in a parking lot in the 600 block of Brenner Avenue at approximately 1:30 p.m. July 31.

Officers were told that four people were walking through the lot, and another male was walking ahead of them when he apparently turned and began firing on those behind him. All involved in the incident then fled the scene.

Police say shell casings were recovered at the scene and the shooter, a juvenile, has been identified. Officers are working with juvenile justice on possible charges.

No one was hurt in the incident but one of the bullets did hit a vehicle, causing some damage.