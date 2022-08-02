Rep. Dan Bishop to speak at Rowan Republican Breakfast Club on Saturday

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 2, 2022

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — The speaker for Saturday’s Rowan Republican Breakfast Club will be U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop.
Bishop represents District 9 but due to redistricting he is on the ballot to represent District 8, which includes part of Rowan County, in the next term. The breakfast begins at 8:30 a.m. at Stringbean’s BBQ restaurant at 1013 S Main St. in Landis. Conservative Rowan voters are welcome to attend, all ages. For best seats, you’re encouraged to come early. For more information, contact Ken Andrews at information@rowanrepublicans.com or 704-640-8129.

