David Freeze: The Mississippi River adventure begins

Published 12:40 am Tuesday, August 2, 2022

By David Freeze

Editor’s note: David Freeze is cycling along the Mississippi River from Dubuque, Iowa, to New Orleans. Contact him at david.freeze@ctc.net.

Today’s report is a short one. I picked up the rental car in Concord but couldn’t take the first SUV they gave me. Not enough room for the bike! They swapped me a bigger one, so I went by the farm and loaded the bike and all my gear.

I then drove to Skinny Wheels in Salisbury for a last-minute repair. As most of the regular readers remember, the cyclometer (bike odometer) has been a pain at the start of most rides. This time a particular part that reads the times that the front wheel turns was broken and I think I did it when riding on Sunday. Scott at Skinny Wheels replaced it quickly. He actually checked over the bike a couple of weeks ago and made sure all the working parts were ready.

I left Salisbury at almost 11 a.m. and drove over 400 miles to Chillicothe, Ohio, nonstop. I wasted an hour with a virtual standstill backup in Charleston, West Virginia. Chillicothe was the first capital of Ohio when it became a state in 1803 and is a very picturesque small town of about 22,000. I walked around a busy downtown and was surprised to find most of the stores open after 6 p.m.

I am already receiving messages about places to see and got two great ones newly lined up. Thank you Greg Peeler and Dick Richards.

Tomorrow, I will skirt Chicago on the way to Dubuque, Iowa, with the official cycling start on Wednesday after dropping the car at the airport. Send any questions and comments and I will get back to you. I appreciate the continued prayers. See you back here tomorrow!

