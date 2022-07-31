State confirms first monkeypox case in Cabarrus County

KANNAPOLIS — The North Carolina State Lab for Public Health has confirmed the first case of monkeypox in a Cabarrus County resident.

The case was first tested locally and reported to the health department Friday. Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) is working closely with the state lab, and the patient is isolating and has not been hospitalized. No other patient information will be released.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious, viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash that starts flat then becomes bumpy and fluid-filled before scabbing over and resolving. Illness could be confused with a sexually transmitted infection like syphilis or herpes, or with varicella zoster virus (chickenpox). Most infections last two to four weeks.

“We believe that the risk to residents from this initial case is low, but we know it is likely that we will experience more cases,” said Dr. Bonnie Coyle, CHA health director, in a news release. “We are asking that residents be aware and if they have unexplained rash, sores or other symptoms, they see their healthcare provider. If they do not have a health care provider or health insurance, please contact our agency.”

Since May, 20,804 monkeypox cases have been identified outside of countries that have historically reported monkeypox, with 4,906 cases identified in the United States and 46 in North Carolina. Information about U.S. cases is available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CHA will provide updates through www.cabarrushealth.org. You can also call the Health Information Line at 704-920-1213 or email healthinfo@cabarrushealth.org for information or to be connected for a medical appointment.

To learn more about monkeypox, go to https://epi.dph.ncdhhs.gov/cd/diseases/monkeypoxFAQs.html