First Fridays are back in Salisbury

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 31, 2022

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — After a two year hiatus, the city is bringing back First Fridays beginning in August.

Downtown Salisbury Inc. announced recently that the popular monthly activity is returning starting Aug. 5. Participating shops will remain open until 9 p.m. for longer shopping hours, helping accommodate, in part at least, those who typically work during the day when shops are normally open.

A listing of participating stores has not yet been released, but Downtown Salisbury announced the news in conjunction with the notice that there will be a showing of “Spiderman-No Way Home” at 9 p.m. at Bell Tower Park.

Check for updates at downtownsalisburync.com.

