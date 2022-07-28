18th Annual Swing’n Fore Nazareth Golf Tournament Set for August at Lexington Golf Club

ROCKWELL — Golfers will have the opportunity to play a fun round of golf with friends, win prizes and help the children at Nazareth Child & Family Connection with the 18th Annual Swing’n Fore Nazareth Golf Tournament on Aug. 29.

The tournament, played at Lexington Golf Club in Lexington, is one of Nazareth’s largest fundraisers each year helping the children at Nazareth Children’s Home.

Entry fee for the four-man team, captain’s choice style event is $300 per team and includes green fees and cart fees, golf shirt for each player, lunch, gift bag, prizes and snacks and beverages on the course.

“This is such a fun event. It’s a chance for a lot of our supporters to come together and have a good time. And it’s a chance for folks to come out, play golf and learn about Nazareth and what we do,” said Vernon Walters Jr., president and CEO of Nazareth Child & Family Connection.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. on Aug. 29 with lunch at noon and the tournament beginning at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start.

Sponsorships for the tournament are still available, ranging from $100 to $10,000 for title sponsorship.

To enter a team, secure a sponsorship or for more information, call Hugo Crigler at 704-279-5556, extension 113 or go to www.nazcfc.org and click on the event tab.