Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Oct. 29 in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS – Rowan and Cabarrus County residents will be able to take part in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s — the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for care, support and research of the disease — on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Rowan-Cabarrus at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and a walk start at 10:30 a.m.

Participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In North Carolina alone, there are more than 180,000 people living with the disease and 356,000 caregivers.

To sign up as a walker or team captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer, go to act.alz.org/RowanCabarrus or call 800-272-3900.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to care, support and research. The Alzheimer’s Association hosts 17 walks across North Carolina. Go to alz.org or call 800-272-3900 for more information.