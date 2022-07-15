Grove Cartel opening weekend celebration arrives

CHINA GROVE — The new brewery and steakhouse located on Main Street in China Grove will be opening its doors today at 5 p.m. for the first time.

Grove Cartel has been in the making since 2020, a vision co-owners Jason Overcash and Jonathan Woodward have worked diligently to bring to life. They have the first floor taproom and brewery open with three kegs for beer and ale hooked to the system. On Wednesday, Woodward worked to adjust the piping to ensure the drinks are at proper temperature from the tap while Overcash worked with his concrete company, Armor Pro, to clean the space and prepare it for the crowds.

“We put up to 14 hours into this place every day,” Overcash said. “There’s been times I’ve wanted to throw my hands up in defeat but every time, there was something good coming our way. This is a passion, not just a business.”

Beers and ales such as Cherry Sour, 187 on My Mind hazy IPA and Keepin’ It Classy citra pale ale are just some of the homemade drinks offered. A more full experience should be available by mid-September when the steakhouse opens. Kitchen equipment and supplies are still awaiting installation. All that is needed to finish the second floor has arrived and is just waiting to be put into place.

On the ground floor, the interior of the taproom includes recycled copper pipes that line the bottom wall of the bar and coat hangers are situated under the counter for women to hang purses. This feature can also be found at the tables, which are made from recycled bowling alley lanes.

A lounge area near the back of the brewery features original art from Shane Price, who also painted Grove Cartel’s mural. The painting of lips on a brick wall was a gift from Overcash to his wife.

“The support we’ve received has been overwhelming,” he said. “But we’re so excited to have everyone finally come in.”

Fusion Mexican Grill, an eatery established in China Grove, will be on site today and Saturday for customers. Musical duet Fox n’Vead will take the stage for live entertainment to kick off the weekend celebration of Grove Cartel’s opening.