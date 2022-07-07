Woman locks herself in Zaxby’s office to avoid assailant

SALISBURY — A female employee of Zaxby’s was confronted by an ex-boyfriend in the restaurant’s parking lot on Faith Road late Tuesday afternoon and ended up locking herself in an office to protect herself, according to police reports.

The man was allegedly shouting threats at the woman before she ran into the restaurant. Both parties reportedly grabbed knives, and the man, police said, was chasing the victim through the restaurant before she managed to get into an office and lock the door.

Police were then called, and the restaurant manager got the man to put the knife down. Another person who allegedly was in the car with the assailant then came into the restaurant and talked the man into leaving before police arrived. There were patrons in the restaurant at the time of the incident, but no one was hurt.