OSHA investigating after fall from forklift kills worker

SALISBURY — A 43-year-old man working at a residential construction site fell to his death from a forklift on July 1, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigators.

Police say Jeffery Jason Goodman was working Friday morning on a construction site at 2630 Webb Road on a project by Spec, Inc.

Goodman was apparently standing on the platform of the forklift, along with about 20 sheets of plywood, with the platform being close to level with the roof. According to reports, just before 10 a.m., Goodman had asked the forklift operator to raise the lift just before he fell. The plywood slid off as well, with some pieces striking Goodman.

Lifesaving attempts were not successful, and Goodman was pronounced deceased at 10:14 a.m. The medical examiner arrived at 11:10 a.m. and OSHA was contacted. A health compliance officer and a safety compliance officer were sent to the scene, which remains under investigation.