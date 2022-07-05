Summer meal program returns to Kannapolis schools

KANNAPOLIS — Just because school is out doesn’t mean that any child in Kannapolis should go hungry.

At least that’s the philosophy of the Kannapolis City School district as it brings back the community’s Summer Feeding Program to local sites around the city while school is out.

KCS Superintendent Kevin Garay explained that, “anyone less than 18 year of age is welcome to come enjoy a healthy lunch, free of charge, at any one of our four sites.”

Unlike the summer meal program sponsored by the Rowan-Salisbury Schools, however, the Kannapolis program sites will be at set locations around the community.

The sites where meals will be available include:

A.L. Brown High School

G.W. Carver Elementary School

Kannapolis Middle School (7th/8th building)

Kannapolis YMCA

The program will run every Monday through Thursday with the exception of the week of the Fourth of July.

Sites will be open from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m and those receiving meals at these locations can eat on-site or take their lunch home instead.

The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service sponsors the program and there is no enrollment or cost for those who want to participate.

Anyone interested in learning more about the meals or the sites nearest them, including those outside of Kannapolis, can text FOOD to 877-877 or call 1-866-348-6479.