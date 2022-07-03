Family Crisis Council chief retiring

SALISBURY — After 10 years of service, Family Crisis Council of Rowan’s Executive Director Renee Bradshaw has announced she will be retiring in October.

Bradshaw has been instrumental in developing the services and mission of the council “to help empower victims of rape, sexual assault, incest, domestic violence and human trafficking to take back their lives.” Under her leadership, the agency has been able to expand the court advocacy program, work with local schools to help educate students about healthy relationships, diversified the staff, improved the process for victims to obtain emergency orders and established a case manager to assist clients with resources to become self-sufficient.

The board and the many people she has helped over the past 10 years offered thanks to Bradshaw for her efforts. Bradshaw will next enjoy her retirement with her husband, children and grandchildren.

The Family Crisis Council of Rowan Board of Directors has worked to find a new executive director and hired Christina Rary of Salisbury to fill the role. Rary joins the organization this month.

Since Bradshaw’s retirement does not take effect until October, Rary will have the opportunity over the next months to work with Bradshaw and learn the aspects of Family Crisis Council and the services offered. This will ensure the organization has a smooth transition so clients’ needs are met.

Rary has been a resident of Rowan County for the past four years and her husband is a native and lifelong resident. Rary was previously employed with Rowan-Salisbury Schools as a teacher, principal fellow and most recently assistant principal at Isenberg Elementary School.

Rary also worked with the 30th Judicial District Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Alliance. She earned her bachelor of arts degree from UNC-Chapel Hill in sociology and anthropology with a minor in social and economic justice. She also earned a master’s degree in executive leadership from Western Carolina University.

“We are grateful for the many years of service and passion Renee has brought to developing and growing the Family Crisis Council to the organization it is today,” said Carla Rose, chairman of the board of directors. “As we move to the next chapter, we are excited to have Christina join the Family Crisis Council. She brings her passion and experience to help survivors of violence and continue to help the organization be successful in its important mission in our community.”

The Family Crisis Council of Rowan, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization, founded and incorporated in 1978. Services provided for clients include: temporary emergency shelter to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking, case management referrals and court advocacy. To ask about volunteering, go to www.fccrowan.org.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship or is in need of assistance, call the crisis line at 704-636-4718 and press 1.