Gotta Run: Looking ahead to the second half of 2022

January 2022 had many local runners hoping for a return to normal with local racing and running events. They were tired of COVID restrictions and ready to test themselves. January to the end of June filled most expectations. The Resolution 5K and the 39th Annual Winter Flight had solid attendance. Many race directors and organizations watched to see how the first races would go. Most of the regular spring races returned with decent attendance on average.

On Thursday, I realized that two things were happening. After six months, I hadn’t missed a day of pushups nor had any expected races been canceled. Both were significant. I hadn’t done six months of pushups ever and so many races were cancelled in the last two years that often we didn’t know for sure even up to the last minute if they would happen.

July through December looks strong this year, with most of the reliable events returning and at least three exciting new races in the works. Saturday’s Missions 5K in Faith was first in line. Never a big race, but one of the best planned, this event was one of the first events for the Faith Fourth of July.

Next up on July 16 is the Run for the Greenway 5K at Knox Middle School. This is one of the oldest races in Salisbury and rumored to have one of the best post-race refreshment spreads too.

August will have a Prediction Run 5K on Aug. 13 at City Park. The concept is as follows. Each runner predicts the time that they can run a 5K (3.1 miles) and then they have to try to match that time without carrying a watch or phone, or any other way to track time. The closest to the runner or walker’s prediction is the winner, regardless of pace, age or gender.

September has all three of the new and exciting races and the first one kicks off things on Sept. 3. Livingstone College has a brand new football field and track, where the Blue Bear Labor of Love 5K will finish. Sept. 3 is also gameday for the first Catawba College/Livingstone College football game in a while and all participants get a ticket to the game that evening.

The Run for the Word 5K is next on Sept. 10 in Landis, the first race there in a few years. The race is hosted by Trinity Lutheran Church and sponsored by Merrill Family Dentistry, with all proceeds going to pay for the Bible teachers in the South Rowan area schools. This is hands-down the fastest 5K course locally at present.

And the newest and just now in the works is the Run to the River 5K, hosted by Spencer and Rowan Moves. A bicycle ride and kayak event on the Yadkin are also part of a busy afternoon on Sept. 24. The 5K will start near the fire department and will finish at the Yadkin with the post-race activities held there.

The busiest month is October with four races. The Salisbury PD’s Foot Pursuit 5K shifts to Oct. 1. Not technically in Rowan, but close to many hearts here is the T-Man’s 5K in Mooresville on Oct. 8. The Halloween duo of the St. Matthews 5K on Oct. 29 and the Spooky Sprint on Oct. 30 are always filled with fun and costumes.

November has the Clean Water 5K at Grace Lutheran Church on the Nov. 12 and the always popular Butterball 5K at the Forum on Thanksgiving Day as the only races so far. December has the Freeze Your Buns 5K in Spencer on Dec. 3 at Winterfest and Santa’s Run for Hunger 5K on Dec. 10.

All of these events are open to runners and walkers, and most will have a fun run for kids.

Another Beginning Runners Class is set for eight weeks beginning on Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Salisbury PD.

Keep track of all of this at www.salisburyrowanrunners.org

Have a wonderful Fourth of July!