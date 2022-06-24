Summer Concert Series returns to Cleveland on Saturday

CLEVELAND — You don’t have to be at the beach to enjoy the beach music, at least not for residents of Cleveland this weekend.

The town’s Summer Concert Series is coming back for another monthly show this Saturday with The Entertainers performing live for a free concert at the end of South Depot Street.

The Entertainers are known for their emphasis on playing a variety of beach music hits from throughout the years and visitors are invited to dance along to the music as milder temperatures in the low 80s are expected.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and food trucks will be on-hand for those who want to come out and enjoy a meal or snack while watching the show.

The Summer Concert Series is held for the community on the fourth Saturday of every month from April through September. Residents are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and park around the downtown area when attending the show.

More information about these events can be found online at www.TownOfClevelandNC.gov/cleveland-community.