Warren ‘sees no reason’ to move forward with bill limiting Salisbury annexations

SALISBURY — Rep. Harry Warren “sees no reason” to move forward with a bill that would limit Salisbury’s annexation abilities following a compromise between city and county officials.

On May 31, Warren, who represents Rowan County in the state legislature, introduced House Bill 1165 to temporarily strip Salisbury of its capacity to annex land outside of its extraterritorial jurisdiction. An extraterritorial jurisdiction, or ETJ, is the area up to a mile outside the city’s corporate limits in which the city can exercise land use and zoning regulations.

Warren introduced the local bill at the behest of county leaders, who wanted the city to pull back on annexing land using an ordinance passed in September that requires property owners outside of city limits to request annexation in order to connect to city-owned water and sewer service.

On Tuesday night, Salisbury City Council adopted a self-imposed moratorium on annexing property in two “moratorium areas” using the ordinance that requires annexation in exchange for sewer and water. Both areas are east of I-85 and within 3 miles of the city’s corporate limits. One area is between China Grove, Faith and Granite Quarry and the second is between Granite Quarry and East Spencer. The moratorium has exceptions that allow for annexations currently in progress to continue and for the city to annex properties through certain agreements.

With Salisbury’s moratorium in place, Warren said House Bill 1165 has “served its purpose, which is to bring two government entities together to reach a compromise.” The bill made it through the N.C. House and was last referred to the Senate rules committee, where Warren said it will likely remain until the legislature adjourns later this year.