Salisbury Veteran Affairs Health Care Center appoints new executive director

SALISBURY — John J. Melton, recently retired Womack Army Medical Center Commander, returns to North Carolina as the new executive director for Salisbury Veteran Affairs Health Care System effective July 17.

Melton comes to Salisbury with a wealth of experience leading extensive medical facilities. He retired from the U.S. Army as a colonel, with his latest assignment being deputy commander of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command in Fort Detrick, Maryland. He oversaw a $2.5 billion operating budget and commanded 5,600 employees.

Before this assignment, Melton commanded the U.S. Army Defense Health Agency, Womack Army Medical Center in Fayetteville He operated and regionally integrated Fort Bragg health delivery and its public health system. He achieved National Accreditation in Public Health, established WAMC as a trauma center and was the Fort Bragg Executive of the Year.

“In the last 29 years, Mr. Melton has been recognized for his extraordinary contributions to the military health care system,” said Paul Crews, network director of Veteran Integrated Service Network. “He values making an impact on the quality of life for those that have served our country and their families and I am glad to welcome him as the new Salisbury VA Health Care System director.”

Melton has a bachelor of science degree in economics from the United States Military Academy at West Point, a master of business administration from the University of Washington-Michael G. Foster School of Business and a master of strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

“I’ve always looked at service as trying to figure out how helpful and how impactful you can be for others,” Melton said. “I truly believe those who serve in uniform, who make that choice, are special — and the people who support them are special, too. I am privileged and honored to carry on my health care career with VA in the great state of North Carolina and serve the veterans, employees and volunteers of the Salisbury VA Health Care System.”

Salisbury VA Health Care System provides service to more than 100,000 veterans across a 21-county catchment area in the piedmont region of North Carolina. It is comprised of the main facility in Salisbury and health care centers in Kernersville and south Charlotte.

