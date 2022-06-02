Spencer Police: Woman dead in apparent homicide, suspect arrested

SPENCER — Officials have arrested one man in the shooting death of a Spencer woman this morning, according to Spencer police.

Officers from various law enforcement agencies, including the Spencer Police Department, East Spencer Police Department and Salisbury Police Department, responded on Thursday morning about 6:25 a.m. to a report of shots fired. Officers arrived at 505 N. Salisbury Ave., near the Spencer Mini Center, to find the victim, Aimee Wah, 32, dead inside the house.

Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office found suspect Antoine Jermaine Mills, the victim’s former boyfriend, in Cabarrus County and arrested him around 1:30 p.m.

One neighbor told the Post they heard what sounded like a single gunshot early Thursday morning.

“We have a lot of traffic here but nothing like this,” said Kewon Miller, a nearby neighbor. “I thought I was dreaming.”

Salisbury Police Victim Advocate Alberta McLaughlin was with the victim’s family throughout the morning’s investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.