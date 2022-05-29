Pops tab 2022: Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Where is the concert?

Answer: Pops at the Post takes place on the 100 block of South Church Street. The symphony orchestra will be seated behind the Salisbury Post building on the loading dock, with the audience on Church Street and in Bell Tower Green park.

Question: What time does the performance start?

Answer: The Salisbury Swing band will play from 5-6:30 p.m. on the Bell Tower Green stage. The Salisbury Symphony will begin around 7:30 p.m and will play for roughly two hours.

Question: How can I follow what’s going on?

Answer: You can get a handheld fan with the program printed on the back at the Salisbury Symphony’s tent located near West Innes Street.

Question: How long does the concert last?

Answer: Pops at the Post is typically a two-hour concert, with a 20-minute intermission. There are two planned encores, but families with young children may feel free to leave at any time.

Please enjoy yourself during the concert, but please respect those guests who may be more focused on the music.

Question: Is there handicapped parking available?

Answer: Yes. There is limited handicapped parking in The Salisbury Post courtyard.

Question: Are there restrooms available?

Answer: Yes. There are public restrooms in the park. There will also be portable toilets available.

Question: Is alcohol allowed?

Answer: In anticipation of downtown’s new social district, Pops at the Post will be hosting vendors who will be serving beer and wine. Beer and wine must be consumed in the boundaries of the park. No outside alcohol allowed.

Question: May I bring my dog on a leash?

Answer: The only pets allowed are service animals.

Question: Will there be any street closures during the event?

Answer: The three roads (Church, West Fisher and Jackson streets) immediately surrounding Bell Tower Green besides West Innes Street will be closed on the day of the event. West Innes Street will remain open.

Question: Will there be public parking?

Answer: Parking is available throughout downtown Salisbury. The lot behind 130 Parkview building will be reserved for musicians. If you need help finding a parking space, visit the Downtown Salisbury website.

Question: Can I tailgate?

Answer: Yes. Tailgating spots will be available along West Fisher Street and will open at 1 p.m. Tailgaters are allowed one 10 foot by 10 foot tent and are allowed to bring coolers, tables, food and lawn games. Assistance will be provided for people bringing tents. Tailgaters must be settled in their space no later than 6 p.m.

Question: May I bring something to cook on if I am tailgating?

Answer: No open flames are allowed for safety reasons.

Question: What if it rains?

Answer: There is a contingency plan in place to hold the concert at Keppel Auditorium on the Catawba College campus. Shuttle service will be available there, as well.

A decision for the concert location will be made by Friday. Log onto www.salisburypost.com for updates.

Question: What if someone has an emergency of some kind?

Answer: Personnel from the city of Salisbury Fire Department will be on standby and will have a station set up near the intersection of Church and West Innes streets. The Rowan Rescue Squad will have a station near the Wrenn House. Salisbury Police Department officers will be walking through the crowd. Private security will also be on site.

Question: Where can I donate during the concert?

Answer: You may donate at the Salisbury Symphony tent. Civitans will collect cash and check donations during intermission. Donate online at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/pops-at-the-post-inc/pops-at-the-post-2021.

Question: Is there free Cheerwine again this year?

Answer: Yes. Cheerwine and Diet Cheerwine will be available at a trailer on the north side of the park, near West Innes Street.

Question: Is there food available?

Answer: Yes. Vendors will be set up along West Fisher and Jackson streets. This year’s vendor lineup includes barbecue, meat skewers, hot dogs, Italian ice and ice cream.

Question: What is the seating situation?

Answer: People are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets. VIP seating for sponsors and special guests will be set up on Church Street. VIP seating will be out and appropriately marked by 3:30 p.m.