McIntosh wins Top Midgets race at Millbridge Speedway

SALISBURY — Cannon McIntosh of Bixby, Oklahoma won the 40-lap Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series race Wednesday night in the finale of the inaugural event at Millbridge Speedway.

No one could top the 19-year-old from taking the $5,000 prize. McIntosh earned the pole position with a 33-point performance in the heat race. Bryant Wiedeman was outside polesitter.

“I didn’t know how close they were behind me, but I knew there was nowhere I could go,” McIntosh said. “I was trying to sit on the bumpers as long as I could until I knew I needed to make a move in traffic. The minute I saw a lane open, I knew I had to take it. I was a little unsure how things would end once those sliders started, but obviously, Boschele got upside down. I think he was just driving it so hard, whereas I was just trying to keep my pace and not overdo it.

Bringing home a runner-up effort was Taylor Reimer, also of Bixby, Oklahoma. With her second-place finish, she matched the best finish ever by a woman in the history of National Midget racing.

Closing out the top-10 was Nick Hoffman, Kaylee Bryson, Rylan Gray, NASCAR Cup Series star Chase Briscoe and Kyle Jones.

“It means a lot,” Reimer said. “I’ve been working hard these last few months and I’m finally done with school, so I can prioritize racing now. I want it bad. I know it’s gonna come soon, I will win a Midget race soon. It’s just gonna take some time. It’s so hard to jump in here against these guys on such a competitive level, but I’m a competitive person and I’m ready for the challenge.”

Leaving Millbridge as the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series championship leader is Zach Daum, who claimed a third-place finish on Wednesday to become the only driver to finish on the podium in both shows. His teammate Ethan Mitchell followed him in fourth and Bryant Wiedeman rounded out the top five.

Offering one last bit of late-race drama was Kyle Larson, who initially drove from 11th to sixth before stalling on Lap 11, and then went 19th to third after restarting.

Toyota Feature Results(40 Laps) – 1. Cannon McIntosh (1); 2. Taylor Reimer (3); 3. Zach Daum (6); 4. Ethan Mitchell (10); 5. Bryant Wiedeman (2); 6. Nick Hoffman (13); 7. Kaylee Bryson (15); 8. Rylan Gray (17); 9. Chase Briscoe (16); 10. Kyle Jones (9); 11. Brent Crews (5); 12. Nick Drake (19); 13. DJ Vanderley (20); 14. Brenham Crouch (18); 15. Chance Crum (14); 16. Sam Johnson (12); 17. Ryan Timms (7); 18. Gavan Boschele (4); 19. Kyle Larson (11); 20. Jace Park (8). Lap Leader(s): Cannon McIntosh 1-35, 37-40; Gavan Boschele 36. TJ Forged Hard Charger: Rylan Gray +9.

NEW Championship Standings(2/10 Races) – 1. Zach Daum (437); 2. Cannon McIntosh (-13); 3. Nick Hoffman (-25); 4. Ethan Mitchell (-26); 5. Bryant Wiedeman (-43); 6. Gavan Boschele (-47); 7. Nick Drake (-48); 8. Brent Crews (-51); 9. Sam Johnson (-72); 10. Kyle Jones (-74).

The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series restarts the 10-race mini-series on Sunday, June 26, at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, IL.