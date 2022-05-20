Blotter: May 19

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A pressure washer was reported stolen from a property in Mooresville on Tuesday. The total estimated loss was $850.

• Leah Binkley Haynes, 41, was charged with felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A burglary was reported at a business on South Main Street on Monday. The crime involved forcible entry into the business and the total estimated loss was $600.

• Crystal Lynn Moore, 34, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.