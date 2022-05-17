Blotter: May 16

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Marvin Amilcar Ruano Gonzalez, 43, was charged with felony indecent liberties with children on Monday after a report of an allegation with his seven-year-old cousin in June 2018.

• A fight was reported in the parking lot of Overton Elementary School in the 1800 block of West Park Road in Salisbury on Friday. The victim, a parent of a student, approached another parent about the bullying of her child. No charges were pressed.

• Walmart reported a larceny in the 300 block of South Arlington Street in Salisbury on Friday. The total estimated loss was $510.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Joseph Scott Parham, 23, was charged with felony fugitive from justice out of Blairsville, Ga. on Thursday. His bond is set at $150,000.