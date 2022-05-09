Blotter: May 8

In weekend crime reports from the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office:

• James Douglas Tarlton, 30, was charged by the Salisbury Police Department Saturday with assault on a female and interfering with emergency communication. Tarlton allegedly grabbed and struck a victim who was on the phone attempting to dial 911. Tarlton took an iPhone from the victim and smashed it. He also ran the victim’s Apple watch under a bathroom sink to prevent the victim from trying to communicate with 911, according to the warrant for his arrest.

• Lamar Rashad Alston, 22, of Rockwell was charged by the Salisbury Police Department with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Alston was also charged with failure to appear for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, breaking and/or entering and felony larceny after breaking and/or entering. Alston was issued a $16,000 bond and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Brooke Lynn McDonald, 21, of Concord was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Friday with possession of cocaine, possession of a schedule two controlled substance, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. McDonald was allegedly in possession of acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate.

• Elicia Breanna Head, 27, of China Grove was charged with simple assault and Zachary Logan Head, 22, of China Grove was charged with assault of a female. Warrants indicate the two were fighting with each other.

• Holley Danielle Wilson, 26, of Rockwell was charged by the Kannapolis Police Department Sunday with felony possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Wilson was issued a $10,000 bond and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Raymond J. Callicutt, 41, was charged with assault on a female.

• Jeremiah Emmanuel Billingslea, 25, was charged by the Salisbury Police Department on Friday with attempting to break into a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.