High school track and field: Girls SPC Championships results
Published 5:46 am Saturday, May 7, 2022
SPC girls
Team scores
NW Cabarrus 150
Central Cabarrus 105
Lake Norman Charter 81
East Rowan 68′
Carson 66
South Rowan 57
West Rowan 20
Concord 6
Carson
4×800, 2nd, 11:32
4×200, 2:11.09
4×100, 5th, 1:02.26
4×400, 3rd, 4:39.25
Makayla Borst
1600, 5th, 6:11.85
Zoe Holbrook
Long jump, 5th, 15-8
100 hurdles, 1st, 16.95
300 hurdles, 5th, 53.72
Emily Kann
Discus, 5th, 79-1
Brynn Sokolowski
1600, 6th, 6:33.53
Holly Stowe
Shot put, 2nd, 30-5
Aliayah White
100, 3rd, 13.09
400, 2nd, 1:03.84
200, 2nd, 27.00
East Rowan
4×800, 5th, 15:01
4×200, 2nd, 1:56.57
4×100, 2nd, 54.67
4×400, 4th, 4:48.15
Madison Beaver
3200, 3rd, 13:37.44
Iyanna Berry Lynch
Triple jump, 6th, 32-2
300 hurdles, 4th, 53.45
Meredith Bonner
1600, 4th, 6:00.17
800, 4th, 2:42.20
Jasmyne Brown
Pole vault, 2nd, 7-6
Sadie Featherstone
100 hurdles, 5th, 18.04
Carmella Raiti
100 hurdles, 3rd, 17.96
Badyn Sweatt
Discus, 6th, 73-11.5
Bella Turner
Pole vault, 4th, 6-6
Peyton Whicker
100 hurdles, 6th, 18.08
300 hurdles, 1st, 50.91
Savannah Wise
200, 6th, 28.26
South Rowan
4×800, 3rd, 11:34
4×200, 5th, 2:07.97
4×100, 4th, 1:02.18
4×400, 2nd, 4:38.86
Mesiyah Howell
100, 4th, 13.23
200, 5th, 28.19
Macy Miller
High jump, 1st, 5-3
Bethany Rymer
800, 6th, 2:45.75
Rylie Williams
Discus, 4th, 84-2
Railyn Wright
100 hurdles, 4th, 17.99
300 hurdles, 3rd, 52.52
West Rowan
Katelyn Lentz
400, 3rd, 1:04.11
Katie Roberts
3200, 1st, 13:05
Isabella Sharpless
High jump, 4th, 4-8