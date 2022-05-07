High school track and field: Girls SPC Championships results

Published 5:46 am Saturday, May 7, 2022

By Post Sports

The 3200 meter run. with from right to left Meredith Bonner (East), Katie Roberts (West), Kendall Barbee (Carson)., Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

SPC girls

Team scores

NW Cabarrus 150

Central Cabarrus 105

Lake Norman Charter 81

East Rowan 68′

Carson 66

South Rowan 57

West Rowan 20

Concord 6

 

Carson

4×800, 2nd, 11:32

4×200, 2:11.09

4×100, 5th, 1:02.26

4×400, 3rd, 4:39.25

 

Makayla Borst

1600, 5th, 6:11.85

 

Zoe Holbrook

Long jump, 5th, 15-8

100 hurdles, 1st, 16.95

300 hurdles, 5th, 53.72

 

Emily Kann

Discus, 5th, 79-1

 

Brynn Sokolowski

1600, 6th, 6:33.53

 

Holly Stowe

Shot put, 2nd, 30-5

 

Aliayah White

100, 3rd,  13.09

400, 2nd, 1:03.84

200, 2nd, 27.00

 

East Rowan

4×800, 5th, 15:01

4×200, 2nd, 1:56.57

4×100, 2nd, 54.67

4×400, 4th, 4:48.15

 

Madison Beaver

3200, 3rd, 13:37.44

 

Iyanna Berry Lynch

Triple jump, 6th, 32-2

300 hurdles, 4th, 53.45

 

Meredith Bonner

1600, 4th, 6:00.17

800, 4th, 2:42.20

 

Jasmyne Brown

Pole vault, 2nd, 7-6

 

Sadie Featherstone

100 hurdles, 5th, 18.04

 

Carmella Raiti

100 hurdles, 3rd, 17.96

 

Badyn Sweatt

Discus, 6th, 73-11.5

 

Bella Turner

Pole vault, 4th, 6-6

 

Peyton Whicker

100 hurdles, 6th, 18.08

300 hurdles, 1st, 50.91

 

Savannah Wise

200, 6th, 28.26

 

South Rowan

4×800, 3rd, 11:34

4×200, 5th, 2:07.97

4×100, 4th, 1:02.18

4×400, 2nd, 4:38.86

 

Mesiyah Howell

100, 4th, 13.23

200, 5th, 28.19

 

Macy Miller

High jump, 1st, 5-3

 

Bethany Rymer

800, 6th, 2:45.75

 

Rylie Williams

Discus, 4th, 84-2

 

Railyn Wright

100 hurdles, 4th, 17.99

300 hurdles, 3rd, 52.52

 

West Rowan

Katelyn Lentz

400, 3rd, 1:04.11

 

Katie Roberts

3200, 1st, 13:05

 

Isabella Sharpless

High jump, 4th, 4-8

 

 

 

