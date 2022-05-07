High school track and field: Girls CCC Championships results

Published 3:25 am Saturday, May 7, 2022

By Post Sports

Aniya Brown, North Rowan. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

CCC girls team scores

West Davidson 165

East Davidson 163

North Rowan 137

Salisbury 88

South Davidson 32

Lexington 19

Thomasville 8

North Rowan

4×200, 1st, 1:53.60

4×100, 3rd, 54.38

4×400, 3rd, 5:01

 

Aniya Brown

Triple jump, 1st, 33-7.5

100 hurdles, 2nd, 15.37

300 hurdles, 2nd, 49.37

 

Brittany Ellis

Shot put, 1st, 35-0

Discus, 1st, 97-1

 

Bailee Goodlett

100, 4th, 13.57

200, 3rd, 28.0

 

Azarea Miller

100 hurdles, 3rd, 17.53

100, 5th, 13.73

 

Jade Sankey

Long jump, 3rd, 13-5

 

Tai’lah Ward

100 hurdles, 1st, 15.36

100, 1st, 12.79

300 hurdles, 1st, 46.89

200, 1st, 26.21

 

Salisbury

4×100, 2nd, 53.79

4×400, 4th, 5:04

 

Dashia Canada

400, 1st, 1:04.39

 

Kimora Chawlk

High jump, 4th, 4-6

 

Kendall Henderson

100, 3rd, 13.49

200, 4th, 28.20

 

 

Elinor Hinson

High jump, 5th, 4-4

 

Angie Landaverde

Long jump, 4th, 13-0

 

Mary Morgan

Shot put, 4th, 31-1

Discus, 5th, 77-8

 

Xaniyah Price

Shot put, 6th, 27-4

 

Keeley Robinson

100 hurdles 5th, 21.02

300 hurdles, 5th, 57.91

 

Sutton Webb

1600, 1st, 5:25.43

 

Mille Wymbs

1600, 3rd, 5:53.94

 

 

 

 

 

