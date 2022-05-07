High school track and field: Girls CCC Championships results
Published 3:25 am Saturday, May 7, 2022
CCC girls team scores
West Davidson 165
East Davidson 163
North Rowan 137
Salisbury 88
South Davidson 32
Lexington 19
Thomasville 8
North Rowan
4×200, 1st, 1:53.60
4×100, 3rd, 54.38
4×400, 3rd, 5:01
Aniya Brown
Triple jump, 1st, 33-7.5
100 hurdles, 2nd, 15.37
300 hurdles, 2nd, 49.37
Brittany Ellis
Shot put, 1st, 35-0
Discus, 1st, 97-1
Bailee Goodlett
100, 4th, 13.57
200, 3rd, 28.0
Azarea Miller
100 hurdles, 3rd, 17.53
100, 5th, 13.73
Jade Sankey
Long jump, 3rd, 13-5
Tai’lah Ward
100 hurdles, 1st, 15.36
100, 1st, 12.79
300 hurdles, 1st, 46.89
200, 1st, 26.21
Salisbury
4×100, 2nd, 53.79
4×400, 4th, 5:04
Dashia Canada
400, 1st, 1:04.39
Kimora Chawlk
High jump, 4th, 4-6
Kendall Henderson
100, 3rd, 13.49
200, 4th, 28.20
Elinor Hinson
High jump, 5th, 4-4
Angie Landaverde
Long jump, 4th, 13-0
Mary Morgan
Shot put, 4th, 31-1
Discus, 5th, 77-8
Xaniyah Price
Shot put, 6th, 27-4
Keeley Robinson
100 hurdles 5th, 21.02
300 hurdles, 5th, 57.91
Sutton Webb
1600, 1st, 5:25.43
Mille Wymbs
1600, 3rd, 5:53.94