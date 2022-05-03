Blotter: May 3

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Jason Michael Wyatt, 39, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretenses on Friday.

• A residential breaking and entering was reported in the 300 block of Forbes Avenue in Salisbury on Sunday. There were no signs of larceny.

• Officers found a knife and an assortment of prescription pills and powders on a man who was reported for trespassing in the 900 block of East Bank Street in Salisbury on Sunday. Police received a call about the suspect in a sleeveless white top asking people in the area if they wanted to take liquor shots with him. There is an ongoing investigation.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Wesley Grant Raynor, 32, was charged with felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance on Monday.

• Ronnie Lee Gobble, 49, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance on Monday.

• Jerry Dean Sadler, 43, was charged with felony larceny on Tuesday.

• Shaye Camille Davis, 29, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance on Tuesday.

• A 2017 V-Nose travel trailer was reported stolen in the 1100 block of Cruse Road in Salisbury on Sunday. The incident was suspected to have occurred on Saturday with a $4,000 estimated value of the trailer.

• An assault on a detention officer was reported at the Rowan County Jail in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury on Sunday.