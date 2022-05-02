Blotter: May 2

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Salvation Army reported a larceny in the 500 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury on Friday. The estimated loss was $126.

• A man reported a larceny from his vehicle in the 200 block of Faith Road in Salisbury on Saturday. The estimated loss was $350.

• A man reported a robbery in the 1000 block of East Innes Street in Salisbury on Saturday. A firearm was stolen with an estimated value of $350.

• East Coast Wings reported a robbery by unlawful entry in the 200 block of Faith Road in Salisbury on Saturday. The estimated loss was $725.

• A woman reported a burglary in the 700 block of Laurel Point Circle in Salisbury on Sunday. The estimated loss was $900.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Clarence Leon Graber, 51, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance on Friday.

• A woman reported a larceny from her vehicle in the 1600 block of Gheen Road in Salisbury on Friday. The estimated loss was $308.

• A man reported his vehicle was stolen in the 1200 block of Weatherby Drive in Salisbury on Friday.

• A trailer carrying a zero-turn lawn mower was reported stolen in the 1900 block of China Grove Road in China Grove on Friday. The estimated value of the stolen vehicles was $9,100.

• A trailer was reported stolen from the side of the road in the 700 block of Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury on Friday. The incident occurred on April 21 with the total estimated value $500.

• A man reported a burglary by unlawful entry in the 300 block of Ferrell Lane in Salisbury on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday with a estimated loss of $271.

• A man reported a larceny in the 11900 block of N.C. 801 Highway in Mount Ulla on Saturday. The estimated loss was $300.