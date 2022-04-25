Blotter: April 25

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Joshua Nathaniel Sims, 23, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods on Sunday.

• Walmart reported a larceny in the 300 block of South Arlington Street in Salisbury on Friday. The total estimated loss was $694.

• Salisbury Laundromat reported a robbery in the 400 block of East Innes Street in Salisbury on Friday. The total estimated loss was $285.

• A man reported a larceny from his vehicle on the 400 block of East Bank Street in Salisbury on Saturday. The total estimated loss was $500.

• Walmart reported a larceny in the 300 block of South Arlington Street in Salisbury on Saturday. The total estimated loss was $567.

• A woman reported a larceny from her vehicle in the 500 block of Ferndale Drive in Salisbury on Saturday. The total estimated loss was $700.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Denji’jay Sontonio Moore, 20, was charged with felony possession of controlled substances with the intent to manufacture, sell and distribute Monday morning.

• A man reported an assortment of automobile accessories were stolen in the 7500 block of Beaver Road in Kannapolis on Friday. The incident took place on Wednesday, and the total estimated loss was $1,002.

• A woman reported a larceny from a building in the 600 block of East Ridge Road in Salisbury on Friday. The incident took place on Wednesday with a total estimated loss of $325.

• A man reported an assault with a gun after his girlfriend pointed a gun at him after drinking heavily in the 200 block of Chinquapin Lane in Mount Ulla on Friday. The woman left in a red pickup after the victim dialed 911.

• Wyatts Grove Baptist Church reported a burglary in the 2900 block of Wyatt Grove Church Road in Kannapolis on Saturday. The incident took place on April 4 with a total estimated loss of $500.

• A man was victim of electronic fraud in the 200 block of Moon Circle in Salisbury on Sunday. The total estimated loss was $1,000.

• Burlington Coat Factory reported a larceny in the 200 block of Tingle Drive in Salisbury on Sunday. The total estimated loss was $500.