Letter: Cook has advocated for victims of crimes

Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 21, 2022

By Post Letters

I have known Brandy Cook for decades. I am the director of Community Life Services at WhiteStone, which is a Masonic & Eastern Star Community.

Brandy has been a dedicated and passionate prosecutor for 20 years and has advocated for victims of crimes and helped to create and implement a Domestic Violence Court. She is dedicated to her family and community. Brandy has a strong work ethic and has devoted her entire career to the prosecution of criminal cases and has an impressive track record of being tough on crime.

Vote for Brandy Cook for district attorney.

— Gina Prevost

Greensboro

