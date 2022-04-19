Baseball: South, East win; Catawba routs Coker 14-0

From staff reports

CHINA GROVE — South Rowan pounded out 13 hits, built a 9-0 lead at one point and beat Carson 10-5 in South Piedmont Conference baseball on Tuesday.

JD James homered for the Raiders.

Carson Crainshaw had three hits for South (15-4, 10-1), which stayed tied for first place with East Rowan in the SPC.

Nathan Chrismon had two hits, scored two runs and drove in two. Finch McMillin also had two hits.

Haiden Leffew (6-1) walked five, but he struck out seven and got the game into the fifth inning for the Raiders.

Chandler Oddie held the lead. Cole Thomas got the final out.

Carson had beaten South 24 hours earlier in a non-conference tournament championship game.

Sam Safrit and Austin Efird had two RBIs each for Carson (13-7, 6-5).

Hayden Simmerson (3-5) pitched three innings and took the loss.

The teams play again on Friday at South.

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — Cameron Padgett doesn’t need much run support, and East Rowan gave him an overload of offense on Tuesday at Staton Field.

Cobb Hightower belted his third homer, went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs for the Mustangs (17-3, 10-1) in a 10-3 victory.

Padgett helped himself with two hits and scored twice. Aiden Schenck knocked in two runs.

Padgett (8-0) allowed three hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked four.

Logan Dyer pitched the seventh.

East stole nine bases.

Matthew Connolly had two hits for West.

Losing pitcher Casey Gouge (5-2) allowed four earned runs in five innings.

The teams will play again Friday at West.

•••

Reidsville beat Salisbury 17-1 on Tuesday.

Landon Tucker and Jackson Sparger had hits for the Hornets.

Evan Koontz took the loss. He allowed two earned runs in three innings.

•••

Bayden Hazlip struck out six and allowed only one hit in four innings as Davie routed Parkland 17-0 in Central Piedmont Conference play on Tuesday.

Hazlip also drove in three runs.

•••

Catawba shelled Coker 14-0 in a non-conference game on Tuesday.

Dylan Driver, Levi Perrell and Dylan Wilkinson drove in three runs each.