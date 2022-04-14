Blotter: April 13

In Salisbury Police Reports:

• A man reported his utility trailer was stolen in the 200 block of Elm Street in Salisbury on Tuesday. The total estimated value of the motor vehicle was $400.

• Shots were fired in the 400 block of West 15th Street in Salisbury on Tuesday. The area was canvassed for suspects and shell casings but the shooter has not been identified. Several shell casings were found on the property.

• A woman reported a shooting at her home in the 600 block of East Cemetery Street in Salisbury Wednesday morning. The motive is suspected to have come from her son. Casings and projectiles were collected.

• A shooting was reported in the 1000 block of Locke Street in Salisbury Wednesday morning. Several windows appeared to be broken as if bullets had penetrated the glass. One bullet came through one of the bedrooms of the house. The home was occupied but no one was injured. A suspect has yet to be identified.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Aaron Alexander Mill, 31, was arrested on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody in the 1000 block of Webb Road in Salisbury after attempting to flee a routine traffic stop by driving recklessly at high speeds. Mill received a $5,000 secured bond.