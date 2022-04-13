Sports roundup: South baseball wins at Northwest Cabarrus

From staff reports

Northwest Cabarrus scored three runs in the first inning, but South Rowan’s baseball team came back for a 6-4 South Piedmont Conference road victory on Wednesday.

South stayed tied for first in the SPC with East Rowan and moved a game ahead of West Rowan.

Nathan Chrismon homered for the Raiders (12-3, 9-1), who stole six bases. Chrismon’s two-run homer in the third tied the game at 3-all.

Kane Kepley doubled, had two hits and scored two runs.

Carson Crainshaw settled in after a rocky first inning, pitched five innings and struck out five. Chandler Oddie a recent commit to Catawba Valley Community College, pitched the sixth and seventh for the save.

The game ended on a line drive to Chrismon at shortstop. He flipped to second baseman Ty Hubbard for a double play.

Landon Finley and Zach Helms had two hits each for the Trojans (11-4, 6-4).

•••

East Rowan scored 16 runs in the second inning and demolished Concord 17-2 to stay tied with South Rowan for first place in the SPC.

East plays a challenging doubleheader on Saturday at Sun Valley against Parkwood and Marvin Ridge.

•••

North Rowan put up a fight in a 5-3 Central Carolina Conference loss to West Davidson on Wednesday.

Zion Milton and Trey Johnson had hits for the Cavaliers. Joseph Hartman pitched a complete game.

•••

Davie beat Mooresville 4-1. Salisbury lost to North Stanly 5-1.

HS BOYS TENNIS

Salisbury stayed undefeated with a 9-0 win against East Rowan on Wednesday.

The closest match was at No. 4, where Reid Hlavacek rallied to beat Blake Mathews. Mathews won the first set 7-5. Hlavacek won the second set 7-5 and won 12-10 in a third-set tiebreaker.

Will Koontz won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.

Colin Donaldson, Gray Davis, Kevin Williams and Wyatt Goodnight also posted wins for the Hornets (12-0).

Koontz/Donaldson won 8-5 over Gaving McDaniel/Ryan Brady at No. 1 doubles. Williams/Davis and Hlavacek/Goodnight also won in doubles.

East is 10-5 overall and in third place in the 3A South Piedmont Conference.

HS GIRLS SOCCER

Salisbury rolled 9-0 against North Rowan in Central Carolina Conference soccer on Wednesday.

Sutton Webb scored four goals, all in the first half, for the Hornets (11-1-1, 5-1-1).

Angelee Alvarado scored twice.

Alvarado bridged the gap between the first and second half scoring with a pair of beautiful goals, one on a diagonal, side netting strike and another on a hard-earned touch in traffic to beat the keeper.

The second half provided a plethora of firsts for the Hornets.

Kyna Zaldivar scored her first goal of the season. Parker Jenkins scored her first career goal. Freshman defender Anyeli Lagos scored her first goal on an assist by Izzy Banish.

Banish had two assists. Assists were also credited to Abby Campion, Madelyn Lawrence, Sydney Hlavacek, and Antasia Wilson.

Next up for the Hornets is a familiar foe as the Ledford Panthers come to town tonight (weather permitting) for a 6 p.m. match.

HS SOFTBALL

East Rowan scored three in the bottom of the seventh to tie and one in the ninth to beat Carson 6-5.

It was a wild game with 14 errors— seven apiece — in the scorebook.

Liberty Schroeder had three hits, including two doubles for East. Eleni Miller had a triple. Addie Plott had two hits.

Camryn Perkins and Miller split pitching duties for the Mustangs.

Landry Stewart, Makayla Johnson and Cora Atwell had two hits each for Carson.

Carson pitcher Lonna Addison allowed one earned run.

•••

Carmen Duffey pitched a no-hitter for South Davidson and struck out eight in four innings in a 15-0 Central Carolina Conference win against North Rowan on Wednesday.

•••

A.L. Brown won 8-0 against South Iredell in a Greater Metro Conference game on Wednesday.

It was the third win of the week for the Wonders.

Shyla Campbell pitched a three-hitter.

Lindsay Wolford had three hits and four RBIs. Kaylee Yow had three hits and two RBIs. Kaylyn Belfield had two hits and scored three runs.

OBITUARY

Ron Nicewonger, Hall of Fame lineman for Catawba in the early 1960s, has passed away at 81.

The Pennsylvania native died in Charlotte.

MINORS

Colton Laws (Carson) pitched a scoreless inning and won his season debut in relief for Vancouver.

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

West Rowan Middle’s baseball team defeated Mooresville 17-0.

Cole Blevins and Luke Ponczka led the Bulldogs with two home runs apiece. Ponczka was credited with the win.

COLLEGE GOLF

The SAS Championship announced a new event as a part of its annual PGA Tour Champions tournament.

The inaugural SAS Championship HBCU Invitational will take place on Oct. 14-16, with 17 teams from leading Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

LOCAL GOLF

In a McCanless Couples Captain’s Choice event, Jim Demney and Ralph & Pam Carver took first place.

Second place went to Azalee & David Hunetycutt and Frank & Lynn Massingo.

Larry Clifton had closest to the pin.

Susan Wydner had longest putt.

•••

GARS members played at Warrior.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Gordon Correll with a net of 63.81.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Nelson Earnhardt with a net of 64.03.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Mike Sides with a net of 64.47.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was John Goodman with a net of 62.49.

John Struzick shot a 75 to take low gross, while Goodman had low net score.

Super Senior was Clive Mahaffey with a net of 63.47.

David Scearce eagled the par-5 No. 1 hole.

Shooting their age or better: Struzick, 75, shot a 75; Bob Niekras, 80, shot 80; Bobby Clark, 82, shot an 81; Wayne Bost, 86, shot an 86, and Buddy Barger, 87, shot an 86.