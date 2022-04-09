Former Salisbury High teacher accepts plea deal for sex offenses

SALISBURY — A former Salisbury High School teacher pleaded guilty to multiple sex offenses after accepting a plea arrangement in Rowan County Superior Court last week.

Jason Scott Carpintero, 53, on Wednesday pleaded no contest to felony indecent liberties with a child and felony third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Carpintero was sentenced to a minimum of 16 months and maximum of 29 months, suspended, and placed on supervised probation for 36 months. Not receiving an active sentence was part of the plea arrangement. Carpintero spent 505 days in confinement prior to accepting the plea deal.

Carpintero will be required to register as a sex offender, among other conditions.

Carpintero was arrested by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 17, 2020 and charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child. The warrant for his arrest said Carpintero “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did commit or attempt to commit a lewd and lascivious act upon the body” of the victim who was younger than 16 at the time. The victim was 11 years old, according to court documents.

Six days later on Nov. 23, Carpintero was arrested again and charged with five counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor for offenses involving a different victim. The victim was 15 years of age, according to court documents. All but one of the sexual exploitation charges were dismissed without leave by the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office as part of the plea arrangement.