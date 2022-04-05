Blotter: April 5

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A stolen vehicle was recovered for a victim on the 2000 block of Harrison Road in Salisbury on Saturday.

• Bath & Body Works was the victim of larceny on the 1900 block of West Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury on Tuesday. Two women were witnessed stealing candles, lotions and fragrances with a total value of $1,478.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman reported a burglary by forcible entry at her deceased grandfather’s estate on the 1000 block of Sides Street in Rockwell on Friday. The door of the building was locked but was easily manipulated to open due to age. Various lawn equipment and carpentry tools were stolen between March 28 and March 31 with an estimated value of $10,195. A suspect has not been identified but the family believes the burglary was motivated by disagreement of dispersing the late grandfather’s possessions.

• A man reported his truck stolen on the 6300 block of South Main Street in Salisbury on Thursday. The incident occurred between Feb. 1 and March 31.

• A man reported palettes stolen from his business on the 8800 block of Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury on Friday. The total estimated value was $900.

• A woman reported her truck stolen on the 3700 block of NC 801 Highway in Woodleaf on Friday.

• Lazy Five Ranch was the victim of burglary by forcible entry on the 15100 block of Mooresville Road in Mooresville on Friday. The total estimated loss was $640.

• A man reported his television stolen after a burglary by forcible entry on the 11900 block of NC 801 Highway in Mount Ulla on Friday. The total value of the television was $550.

• A woman reported a shooting on the 2900 block of Shue Road in China Grove on Saturday after gunshots were heard. Deputies responded to the call and began an investigation which is still active.

• A woman reported her motor vehicle stolen on the 1100 block of Sandvika Lane in Salisbury on Saturday. The total estimated value of the vehicle was $3,000.

• Burlington Coat Factory was the victim of larceny on the 200 block of Tingle Drive in Salisbury. The total estimated loss was $750.