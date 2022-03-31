Blotter: March 31

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Felicia Darleen Crawford, 35, was arrested on a charge of felony larceny on Tuesday.

• Chauncey Otis Moore, 66, was arrested on a charge of felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and possessing a controlled schedule two substances on Tuesday.

• A woman reported her motor vehicle stolen in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Salisbury on Tuesday. The total estimated loss was $1,655.

• A man reported his lawn mower stolen in the 200 block of West Miller Street in Salisbury on Wednesday. The total estimated loss was $1,400.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Henry Jerome Fields, 61, was arrested on charge of failing to register as a sex offender on Tuesday.

• Erica Brittney Goodman, 37, and Elizabeth Michelle Hewett, 36, were arrested on charges of felony larceny and possessing control schedule two substances on Tuesday. The two were taken into custody after deputies found them in the garage of a home in the 5300 block of Beatty Ford Road. The women claimed to be in the garage for cleaning services. Their Chevy vehicle was searched and deputies found car parts and metal stolen from the garage and a clear, crystal substance. Both women were given a bond of $7,500.

• A man was victim of simple assault by hands, feet and fist in the 700 block of Needmore Road in Woodleaf on Tuesday.

• A trailer was reported stolen from a man in the 300 block of Truck Avenue in Salisbury on Tuesday. The estimated value of the possession was $55,000.

• Novant in Salisbury reported an assault in the 100 block of Dixon Drive in Salisbury after a man showed up at the emergency room with trauma to the knee. The victim said two men in dark clothing were seen on his living room camera at 2 a.m. Tuesday. When approached, one of the men began swinging a baseball bat and striking the victim’s knee. The suspects could not be identified.

• A woman reported a case of fraud in the 13700 block of US 52 Highway in Gold Hill on Tuesday. The victim said several men showed up at her door offering a discounted price to pave her driveway because they had extra materials from work. The woman said they did not pave it with asphalt and the total estimated loss was $1,200.

• A man was victim of simple assault and larceny in the 100 block of Cone Drive in Woodleaf on Tuesday. The total estimated loss was $1,376.

• A man was victim of possible robbery with a weapon on the 200 block of Timber Ridge Drive in Salisbury on Tuesday. The total estimated loss was $470.