Blotter: Man on probation for indecent liberties with child faces new charges

SALISBURY — A man on probation for indecent liberties with a child has been charged with several new crimes.

Jose Antonio Moreno, 42, of Kannapolis was charged by the Kannapolis Police Department with assault on a female, interfering with an electronic monitoring device and two counts of probation violation.

Moreno was charged with assault on Friday. Moreno also failed to comply with getting his sex offender treatment assessment, according to records at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

Moreno was issued a $41,000 bond and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.

In other weekend crime reports:

• Nicholas Isaac Moss, 23, of Woodleaf was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a stolen firearm, open container of a malt beverage or unfortified wine on the property of a city or county and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additionally, Moss was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule two controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule six controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun. Moss was allegedly in possession of 2.2 grams (0.077 ounces) of individually packaged methamphetamine and 7.2 grams (0.25 ounces) of individually packaged marijuana, according to the warrant for his arrest.

Moss was issued a $10,000 bond and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Jacob Giles Fleming, 25, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on the premises of a prison or jail and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fleming was issued a $25,000 bond and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Latayia Lashaie Gladden, 24, was charged with forgery of an instrument, uttering forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretense. Gladden allegedly withdrew $80 in cash after depositing a forged check for $6,782 at an ATM.

• Catherine Elise Godbey, 31, of Kannapolis was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with larceny, obtaining property by false pretense, forgery of instrument, and uttering forged instrument. Godbey was also charged with three counts of failure to appear for several previous charges, including driving while impaired and possession of a schedule three controlled substance.

• Jeffery Allen Shue, 48, was charged with attempting to break and enter a motor vehicle, possession of a schedule two controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Carlos Ryuken Rodriguez, 26, was charged with simple assault, communicating threats and second degree trespassing.

• Mickie Sun, 27, of Greensboro was charged with felony attempt to obtain property under false pretense for allegedly trying to purchase tires for $4,000 with a stolen credit card number.

• Brian Brown, 40, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

• Michael Shane Martin, 49, was charged with assault on a female and interfering with emergency communication.

• Zihir Amari Glenn, 20, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and simple possession of a schedule six controlled substance.

• Trenton John Farley, 20, of Mooresville was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana more than ½ of an ounce but not more than one and ½ ounces and carrying a concealed weapon.

• Carlos Lopez Ramos, 30, was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Sunday with assault on a female.

• Kione Kyree Gary, 22, was charged Sunday with assault on a female and misdemeanor larceny.

• Meredith Kristen Simmons, 32, was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Sunday with resisting public officer and possession of a schedule two controlled substance. Simmons was also charged with driving while impaired for an incident in Cabarrus County.