National Weather Service issues Red Flag Warning for wind, low humidity

SALISBURY — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Rowan County and other areas in western North Carolina due to high winds and low relative humidity.

The warning will be in effect until 8 p.m.

Other counties under the warning include Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Catawba, Gaston, Mecklenburg and Cabarrus.

Winds are expected to be between 15 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour, according to the warning issued by the National Weather Service’s Greenville-Spartanburg office. The combination of high winds and low relative humidity means outdoor fires may easily grow out of control.