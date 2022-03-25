Area Sports: East boys win SPC track meet

From staff reports

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan’s boys won a competitive South Piedmont Conference track and field meet on Thursday.

East totaled 72 points to edge Central Cabarrus (69.5), Concord (67.5) and Carson (60).

Individual winners for the Mustangs were Shayden Edwards in the 3200 (11:28), Luke Heglar in the pole vault (11 feet), Cole Eagle in the long jump (19 feet) and Dominick Dale in the discus (123 feet, 8.5 inches).

East went 1-2-3 in the pole vault.

Carson winners were James Anderson in the 800 (2:21) and Connor Price in the 1600 (5:16).

• In the girls meet, Central Cabarrus totaled 82.5 points to top East (69.5), Carson (67.5) and Concord (23.5).

East’s strength was in the relays as the Mustangs took wins in the 4×100 and 4×400. East’s 4×800 unit won unopposed.

East got wins from Sadie Featherstone in the 100 hurdles (17.75) and Badyn Sweatt in the discus (73-5).

Carson’s Aliayah White won the 100 (13.61), and the Cougars took the 4×200.

•••

North Rowan and South Rowan competed on a big stage in the Marvin Ridge Invitational.

North’s girls tied seventh (with Butler) out of 19 teams. Aniya Brown (48.75) and Tai’lah Ward (49.06) finished 2-3 in the 300 hurdles.

Ward had a third in the 100 hurdles (16.36).

North’s 4×200 unit of Brown, Azeria Miller, Bloom Goodlett and Bailee Goodlett ran 1:53.12 for third place.

Brittany Ellis placed fifth in the discus (90-2) and sixth in the shot put (31-4.5).

Rylie Williams scored for the South Rowan girls with seventh in the discus.

• South’s boys competed well in a 22-team field.

Marcus Holloman won the high jump (6 feet, 2 inches).

Eli Julian took third in the 1600 (4:33) and 3200 (10:04). Caleb Holmes placed fifth in the pole vault (11-0).

Quintin Wilson was fifth in the 110 hurdles (17.53) for the best showing by North’s boys. Pharrell Hailey scored with an eighth in the shot put (39-2.25).

BOYS GOLF

Bo Brincefield’s 42 led Salisbury in this week’s golf action.

BOYS TENNIS

Salisbury stayed undefeated with a 9-0 Central Conference win against West Davidson on Thursday.

Will Koontz, Colin Donaldson, Gray Davis, Reid Hlavacek, Kevin Williams and Wyatt Goodnight posted singles wins.

Donaldson/Koontz, Davis/Williams and Hlavacek/Goodnight were doubles winners.

•••

South Rowan beat East Rowan 9-0 in South Piedmont Conference action.

Joseph Caraccio, Noah Steedley, Richard Gould, Grayson Steedley, Cameron King and Carston Carey won in singles and doubles for the Raiders (6-1, 5-1).

South is second in SPC behind Lake Norman Charter. East Rowan is 4-4.

SOFTBALL

East Rowan jumped to a quick 8-0 lead, pounded out 14 hits and beat A.L. Brown 13-6 on Thursday.

The Mustangs got two hits from Myah Sifford, Maddie Roberts, Eleni Miller, Addie Plott and Mac Misenheimer.

Nine Mustangs had hits and nine players scored.

“It was a good group effort,” East coach Todd McNeely said. “We played a lot better than we did (Tuesday) against Carson. We’ve played 12 games now (counting scrimmages), so we can’t say we’re young anymore.”

East hosts South Rowan at 5:30 p.m. today.

BASEBALL

West Davidson outscored Salisbury 16-9 in Central Carolina Conference play on Thursday to finish a season sweep of the Hornets.

Hank Webb had three hits and scored two runs for the Hornets.

Kaleb Burleyson pitched into the fifth inning.

Salisbury fought back from a 10-1 deficit to 10-7, but West Davidson responded with more offense.

Clay Hunt and Gavin Trantham had three hits each for the Green Dragons.

•••

Northwest Cabarrus coach Joe Hubbard got his 300th career win as the Trojans clobbered Mount Pleasant 18-4 on Thursday.

CATAWBA

Catawba will honor baseball coach Jim Gantt tonight at Newman Park for reaching the 900-win milestone. Ceremonies will be held about 30 minutes prior to the 6 p.m. first pitch with Lenoir-Rhyne.

• Catawba’s softball team had a rough couple of days with 11-1 and 7-1 losses to Tusculum and 15-2 and 8-0 setbacks against Lincoln Memorial.

A Brittany Ireland homer was the highlight for the Indians.